IOC considering postponing Tokyo Olympics as coronavirus pandemic worsens

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is to consider postponing the Tokyo Olympics, it announced today, although it made clear that an outright cancellation of the event was "not on the agenda."

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach Source: Associated Press

The development follows mounting criticism from athletes and sports officials over the IOC's stance on the coronavirus pandemic.

Consultation with Japanese public authorities, global sports officials, broadcasters and sponsors will deal with “scenario planning” for the July 24-August 9 games, the IOC said.

This includes "the scenario of postponement”, it added.

The change in strategy followed a conference call with IOC president Thomas Bach and executive board members.

Bach has previously said that organisers are fully committed to opening the games on July 24 - despite athlete training, qualifying events and games preparations being disrupted more and more by the virus outbreak.

The New Zealand Olympic Committe (NZOC) urged the IOC to make a decision quickly.

The NZOC president Mike Stanley said in a open letter today to the New Zealand team he wants the IOC to finalise their decision to give athletes some clarity.

"For our New Zealand athletes this news will be incredibly disruptive. We know years of training go into an Olympic Games performance.

"In the circumstances, a review of the options is the only realistic way forward. We note that a cancellation has been ruled out, said NZOC President Mike Stanley.