Invictus Games The Hague confirms new dates

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Organisers of the Invictus Games in The Hague has announced new dates – April 16 – 22, 2022.

Craig Wilson, pictured with his children Jonny, Victor and Edmund, wins gold in the Men’s 1500m at the Invictus Games Sydney 2018. Source: Supplied

The event, which has been postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic, will bring together over 500 competitors from 20 nations, including New Zealand, to compete in a series of adaptive sports competition Prince Harry founded back in 2014.

The news comes a day after streaming giant Netflix announced a docuseries ‘Heart of Invictus’ in which the Prince will serve as an executive producer.

The docuseries will follow a group of competitors – all service members or veterans – from around the world as they prepare for next years event.

