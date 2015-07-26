International cycling authorities confirm probe into doping at Tour de France

A preliminary investigation has been opened into suspected doping during the Tour de France, which was only completed yesterday.

Tour de France. Source: Associated Press

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) has confirmed that it has been in touch with with anti-doping officials "as part of the legal operations carried out by the French authorities on the sidelines of the Tour de France".

"The UCI welcomes and supports the action of all parties involved and will take the appropriate measures once it has taken note of the information obtained by the French legal authorities," the statement said.

The French press have quoted a Marseille prosecutor, Dominique Laurens, who says a special public health unit in the Savoie region found "numerous health products including medicine in personal belongings" linked to the Akea-Samsic team.

French media organisation AFP say the discovery "could be qualified as doping".

It comes after reports surfaced last week that the hotel room of Arkea-Samsic rider Nairo Quintana was raided by authorities.