TODAY |

International cycling authorities confirm probe into doping at Tour de France

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

A preliminary investigation has been opened into suspected doping during the Tour de France, which was only completed yesterday.

Tour de France. Source: Associated Press

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) has confirmed that it has been in touch with with anti-doping officials "as part of the legal operations carried out by the French authorities on the sidelines of the Tour de France".

"The UCI welcomes and supports the action of all parties involved and will take the appropriate measures once it has taken note of the information obtained by the French legal authorities," the statement said.

The French press have quoted a Marseille prosecutor, Dominique Laurens, who says a special public health unit in the Savoie region found "numerous health products including medicine in personal belongings" linked to the Akea-Samsic team.

French media organisation AFP say the discovery "could be qualified as doping".

It comes after reports surfaced last week that the hotel room of Arkea-Samsic rider Nairo Quintana was raided by authorities.

Two team members of Arkea-Samsic have been held for questioning, according to French media.

Other Sport
Victor Waters
UK and Europe
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:38
Video emerges of Kiwi golfer Danny Lee’s six-putt US Open horror show
2
Watch: Incredible sportsmanship as Spanish triathlete allows wrong-turn rival to pass him on the finish line
3
Djokovic and Halep ease to Italian Open titles in perfect Roland Garros warm-up
4
Emotions high as All Blacks meet those affected by Whakaari/White Island disaster
5
Ticket sales date for first Bledisloe Cup Test revealed
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
02:14

Joe Biden urges Republican senators to stand up to Trump over Supreme Court nomination
00:47

Lawyer wants Abuse in Care Royal Commission interim report in six months to accelerate help for victims

Woman suspected of sending of poison envelope to White House arrested
00:23

Watch: Incredible sportsmanship as Spanish triathlete allows wrong-turn rival to pass him on the finish line