'The intention is to go on and do more sailing' - Dean Barker to help Oracle prepare for America's Cup defence

New Zealand sailor Dean Barker will turn his attention to helping Team USA defend the America's Cup after his Japanese team were eliminated.

Team Japan’s skipper said at today’s press conference that he give Team USA a helping hand after his side was eliminated by Artemis Racing.
Former Team NZ skipper Dean Barker confirmed his new target after Team Japan lost race eight of their challengers series semi-final to the Swedish Syndicate on Saturday (NZT), ceding the series 5-3.

The Swedes go on to race Team NZ in the best-of-nine final, with the winners to contest the Cup Match against Team USA.

Barker plans to do his bit to have the Americans humming for a potential showdown with the New Zealand syndicate he served at five previous Cup regattas.

Barker was skipper when Team NZ squandered an 8-1 lead to lose the Cup Match 9-8 to Team USA off San Francisco four years ago.

He lost his post to accomplished Olympic sailor Peter Burling following a public falling out with Team NZ boss Grant Dalton.

Barker was skipper and chief executive of a Team Japan syndicate which was heavily backed by Team USA.

They worked as development partners in Bermuda for a considerable period before the regatta began.

The Swedish syndicate will face Team NZ in the America’s Cup final challenger series on Sunday.
"We've had a great relationship with (Team USA) due to the fact that they provide us with our design and everything else," Barker said.

"The intention now would be, yeah, to do some sailing (with them) and carry on with the development process."

Barker, 44, confirmed he wants to continue an America's Cup racing career which began in 1995.

"I've always said I love racing and I'd like to keep racing. If there is an opportunity I will," he said.

