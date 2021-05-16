TODAY |

Inspired Huntly kids run in gumboots to raise money for charity

Source:  1 NEWS

A group of children have remarkably run a 10km race in gumboots, after being inspired by a man helping keep them and their Huntly community active and out of trouble.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A group of kids ran a 10km race in Mt Maunganui in just gumboots, after being inspired by the runner who ran an ultramarathon in gumboots earlier this year. Source: 1 NEWS

Earlier this year, Paora Raharaha ran the Tarawera Ultramarathon in gumboots to raise money for a Huntly group that keeps kids in its community active and away from many of the pitfalls in their town.

Inspired by his story, a group of those children, aged six to 14, entered Mount Maunganui's We Run the Night race, completing the 10km dash wearing gumboots - without socks - while also doing a set of burpies after each kilometre.

Coach Ants Pitman told 1 NEWS the efforts to get the kids active had shown many postive effects.

"Most of them had weight issues and they've overcome it. They're fitter, they're more confident."

Pitman and Raharaha met in prison having found themselves going down the wrong path, but promised each other to do better for their community.

"Big ups to the bro for continuing this cause. I know how hard it is and how it can be," Raharaha said.

The group has a Givealittle page to give back to the Huntly community that has helped them.

More fundraising means more running, but that has not deterred the kids, who were back at it again with another 10km in gumboots at the Huntly half marathon this afternoon.

Other Sport
Hamilton and Waikato
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Phoenix's Israeli striker Tomer Hemed uses flag, kippah during goal celebrations
2
Chloe Swarbrick proposes end to 'glamorisation' of alcohol in New Zealand sport
3
Richie McCaw urges NZR to take blinkers off and consider Silver Lake alternative
4
Good Sorts: Meet the young First XV manager winning on and off the rugby pitch
5
Several NZ Super Rugby franchises caught up in Bruno Mars hoax
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Police investigation launched after newborn hospitalised in critical condition
01:52

Rookie Kiwi paddler shocks opponents at Paralympic qualifier

Dunedin man completes incredible nonstop 600km cross-country run for charity

One dead after motorcycle crashes with van north of Hamilton