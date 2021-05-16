Inspired Huntly kids run in gumboots to raise money for charity

A group of children have remarkably run a 10km race in gumboots, after being inspired by a man helping keep them and their Huntly community active and out of trouble.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Earlier this year, Paora Raharaha ran the Tarawera Ultramarathon in gumboots to raise money for a Huntly group that keeps kids in its community active and away from many of the pitfalls in their town.

Inspired by his story, a group of those children, aged six to 14, entered Mount Maunganui's We Run the Night race, completing the 10km dash wearing gumboots - without socks - while also doing a set of burpies after each kilometre.

Coach Ants Pitman told 1 NEWS the efforts to get the kids active had shown many postive effects.

"Most of them had weight issues and they've overcome it. They're fitter, they're more confident."

Pitman and Raharaha met in prison having found themselves going down the wrong path, but promised each other to do better for their community.

"Big ups to the bro for continuing this cause. I know how hard it is and how it can be," Raharaha said.

The group has a Givealittle page to give back to the Huntly community that has helped them.