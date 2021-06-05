TODAY |

Injury-plagued Eliza McCartney unable to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Source:  1 NEWS

Rio Olympics sensation Eliza McCartney will not compete at the Tokyo games.

Source: 1 Sport

The Kiwi pole vaulter has been plagued by injuries the last two years, and today missed her last opportunity to qualify in Auckland.

McCartney managed to clear 4.30m but was not able to make the 4.50m mark.

The qualifying mark for the Tokyo games is 4.70m, with the deadline to reach it on June 22.

Three competitions had been set up the last three weeks to give the Rio bronze medallist the best chance to qualify.

Fellow pole vaulter Olivia McTaggert also cleared 4.30m but failed at the 4.50m height.

Other Sport
Olympics
