TODAY |

INEOS Team UK record upset win over American Magic to kick off Prada Cup

Source:  1 NEWS

After all the talking off the water, we finally have racing at the Prada Cup.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A stellar start to the series from start to finish from Sir Ben Ainslie and his team. Source: 1 NEWS

On a picture perfect day on Auckland's Waitematā Harbour there was a major shock in the first race with INEOS Team UK putting their horror World Series behind them with a win over American Magic.

Team UK were a nose behind American Magic at the starting gate, but that was the closest the American boat could get to the Brits.

At gate one the lead was only 10 seconds, with commentators and fans not believing their eyes. 

INEOS Team UK. Source: Photosport

Quite simply Team UK dominated the race from gate one to the final leg.

Team UK extended their lead each gate from 10 seconds to a whopping 47 seconds by the halfway point. 

They crossed the line 1 minute 20 seconds ahead of American Magic.

The winner of the Prada Cup will challenge Team New Zealand for the America's Cup in March.

Other Sport
Americas Cup
Sailing
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:34
Warning shot fired by INEOS Team UK to rivals after winning both Prada Cup day one races
2
INEOS Team UK record upset win over American Magic to kick off Prada Cup
3
Former US Olympian charged with taking part in US Capitol riot
4
'Some boys were emotional' - Phil Gould fires up Warriors with 'inspirational talk' ahead of new NRL season
5
Young girl at cricket match gets special visit from Sophie Devine after six hits youngster
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

IOC, Japan press ahead with Tokyo Games despite growing opposition

Prada Cup preview: All you need to know about the event deciding who faces NZ for the America's Cup

Top NFL coach Bill Belichick turns down Presidential Medal of Freedom from 'friend' Donald Trump
02:20

Analysis: Sturdier America's Cup boats allow teams to push limits, meaning more capsizes