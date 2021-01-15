INEOS Team UK record upset win over American Magic to kick off Prada Cup

After all the talking off the water, we finally have racing at the Prada Cup.

On a picture perfect day on Auckland's Waitematā Harbour there was a major shock in the first race with INEOS Team UK putting their horror World Series behind them with a win over American Magic.

Team UK were a nose behind American Magic at the starting gate, but that was the closest the American boat could get to the Brits.

At gate one the lead was only 10 seconds, with commentators and fans not believing their eyes.

INEOS Team UK. Source: Photosport

Quite simply Team UK dominated the race from gate one to the final leg.

Team UK extended their lead each gate from 10 seconds to a whopping 47 seconds by the halfway point.

They crossed the line 1 minute 20 seconds ahead of American Magic.