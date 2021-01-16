TODAY |

INEOS Team UK continue fine start to Prada Cup, down struggling American Magic

Source:  1 NEWS

INEOS Team UK have picked up their third straight win in the Prada Cup today after posting a convincing win over Dean Barker’s American Magic.  

INEOS Team UK competes against New York Yacht Club American Magic in Round two, race 1 during the 2021 PRADA Cup Round Robins on Auckland Harbour on January 16, 2021 in Auckland. Source: Getty

Coming off a loss earlier today, things went from bad to worse for Barker, copping a penalty before the race officially began after entering the starting gate illegally.

Sir Ben Ainslie’s INEOS Team UK teared down the first leg with a large initial lead, however found themselves without wind after clearing the first gate.  

Despite reducing the gap, American Magic were unable to capitalise.

Unlike their first race today, Barker’s Magic couldn’t gain the lead at all during the race, frequently battling with the light conditions.

Once again, officials were forced to reduce the race legs from six to four due to the light winds and reduced speeds.

The patchy wind continued to challenge both skippers, with their respective boats frequently finding themselves off foils throughout, however it was INEOS Team UK who were consistently faster.

In the end however, the race for Sir Ben Ainslie wasn’t with American Magic, it was against the race clock.

INEOS Team UK faced a frantic dash to the finish line to ensure their race would end as a win, crossing the line with just over two minutes left on the clock.

Barker’s Magic faced the same challenge scraping in with one second left to ensure they wouldn’t end their day with two DNF’s.

Racing resumes again tomorrow when INEOS Team UK take on Luna Rossa in the second race of the second round robin.

