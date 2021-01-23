INEOS Team UK confirmed as Challenger of Record for 37th America's Cup by Team NZ

Team New Zealand have confirmed the Royal Yacht Squadron Racing, represented by INEOS Team UK, will act as the Challenger of Record for the 37th America's Cup.

INEOS TEAM UK warms up ahead of Round three, race 2 against Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team during the 2021 PRADA Cup Round Robins on Auckland Harbour on January 23, 2021 in Auckland. Source: Getty

Team NZ and the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron announced the long-rumoured news in a statement this afternoon.

“The 37th America’s Cup effectively starts the moment the team crossed the finish line on Wednesday afternoon,” Emirates Team New Zealand CEO Grant Dalton said.

“It is very exciting to have a new Challenger of Record to continue to build the scale of the America’s Cup globally. The AC75’s and the unprecedented broadcast reach of the exciting racing from Auckland’s stunning Waitematā Harbour have really put Auckland and the America’s Cup at the forefront of international sport.”

As part of the announcement, Team NZ confirmed there are already provisions which have been put in place for the next regatta including a new "Crew Nationality Rule".

The rule states syndicates will require 100 per cent of the race crew for each competitor to either be a passport holder of the country the team’s yacht club as at 19 March 2021 or to have been physically present in that country [or, acting on behalf of such yacht club in Auckland, the venue of the AC36 Events] for two of the previous three years prior to 18 March 2021.

As an exception to this requirement, there will be a discretionary provision allowing a quota of non-nationals on the race crew for competitors from "emerging nations", Team NZ added.

Team NZ also confirmed the AC75 class - the foiling monohulls that sped around the Waitematā Harbour - will "remain the class of yacht for the next two America’s Cup cycles" and those wanting to enter would need to agree to that condition.

Teams will also be restricted to building only one new AC75 for the next regatta as part of an effort to reduce costs.

"The Defender and the Challenger of Record will be investigating and agreeing on a meaningful package of campaign cost reduction measures including measures to attract a higher number of Challengers and to assist with the establishment of new teams," Team NZ said.

Lastly, and perhaps most importantly to many Kiwi fans, Team NZ state "a number of different options" are being looked at for the venue of the 37th America's Cup.