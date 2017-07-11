 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


Independent review of controversial title fight between Pacquiao and Horn confirms unanimous decision win

share

Source:

Associated Press

An independent review of the scoring in Manny Pacquiao's contentious WBO welterweight world title loss to Jeff Horn has confirmed the outcome in favor of the Australian former schoolteacher.

FILE - In this July 2, 2017, file photo, Jeff Horn, of Australia, celebrates after beating Manny Pacquiao, of the Philippines, during their WBO World Welterweight title fight in Brisbane, Australia. The World Boxing Organization will re-score the Manny Pacquiao-Jeff Horn welterweight title fight because of the contentious unanimous decision awarded to the Australian challenger, but there is no plan to change the result. The WBO was responding to a Philippines government department's request to review the fight after Pacquiao said the decision against him Sunday was unfair.(AP Photo/Tertius Pickard, File)

Jeff Horn, of Australia, celebrates after beating Manny Pacquiao, of the Philippines, during their WBO World Welterweight title fight in Brisbane, Australia.

Source: Associated Press

A Philippines government department asked the WBO to review the refereeing and the judging of the so-called "Battle of Brisbane" in Australia on July 2 after Horn, fighting for his first world title, won a unanimous points decision against Pacquiao, an 11-time world champion.

In a statement late Monday, the WBO said three of the five independent judges who reviewed the bout awarded it to Horn, one awarded it to Pacquiao and one scored a draw.

WBO President Francisco Valcarcel asked the judges, who came from different countries and remained anonymous, to assign their own scores to rounds, saying the results would be tabulated to ascertain which rounds each fighter won using an average scale based on 100, 80 and 60 percent.

Based on the analysis, the WBO said Pacquiao won the 3rd, 8th and 9th round by 100 percent, the 5th round by 80 percent and the 11th by 60 percent. Horn was given the 1st, 6th and 12th rounds by 100 percent, the 2nd, 4th and 7th by 80 percent and the 10th by 60 percent.

"From the results, it can be established that Pacquiao won 5 rounds while Horn won 7 rounds," the WBO statement said.

A further step of combining the independent judge's scores for each round with the bout judge's scores for each round also confirmed a win for Horn, the WBO said.

The Philippines Games and Amusements Board (GAB) last week urged a review, saying it wanted to protect the integrity of the sport.

The fight, in front of more than 51,000 people at a rugby stadium in Brisbane, was scored 117-111 by Waleksa Roldan and 115-113 each by Chris Flores and Ramon Cerdan — Roldan's score coming in for most criticism.

Pacquiao had Horn wobbling and in trouble in the 9th round, but couldn't finish him off. Horn rallied late to hold on for a points decision and remain unbeaten in 18 professional fights.

"It gives me evidence behind me that I can just use now. Instead of saying 'I think I won the fight,' now a heap of other people — professionally — think I won the fight," Horn told reporters in Brisbane today as he prepared to board a flight for Los Angeles. "It's definitely nice to have it finally put on paper.

"Now just to have it clear in front of us is good."

Pacquiao had a rematch clause in his rich contract for the fight, and speculating is mounting about another showdown in Australia in November.

GAB chairman Abraham Kahlil Mitra last week welcomed the WBO's decision to conduct the review, saying it would send a strong signal that any sign of leniency, abuse of authority or wrongdoing would not be tolerated.

"Our feeling is, if you're quiet, you'll get abused but if you complain, they'll be careful ... Manny is a senator, a champion, but was like wrestled there, abused by them," Mitra told The Associated Press in the Philippines' capital after the WBO confirmed it would review the scoring. "If it can be done to him, it can be done to any other Filipino boxer."

Related

Boxing

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:42
1
A distraught Vatuvei thanked fans for their support throughout his Warriors career.

'I'll be back!' – tearful Manu Vatuvei struggles to keep composure during emotional farewell to Warriors fans


00:34
2
The capital turned on some good weather as the America's Cup came to town.

Video: Victorious Team NZ parade America's Cup through Wellington as large crowd watches on

00:52
3
Kyle Sinckler spoke to media about his side's scrum tactics before taking on the Highlanders tomorrow.

Lions player Kyle Sinckler arrested in Auckland early Sunday morning, hours after final Test against All Blacks

00:37
4
The Hurricanes assistant coach said it looked like someone had changed the French referee's mind.

Referee who officiated drawn NZ v Lions Test awarded no All Blacks Tests for Rugby Championship

00:28
5
Austria's Oliver Marach won’t want to watch this again anytime soon.

That's got to hurt! Tennis player cops ball to the groin at Wimbledon

02:21
The fund is an interest free loan for councils to call on for major housing infrastructure.

Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga the big winners as Government announces $1 billion housing fund

The fund is an interest free loan to councils to call on for major housing infrastructure.


02:54
The Labour leader says polls are interesting but "that’s not what motivates me".

Andrew Little deflects worst approval rating by Labour leader since 2009: Polls are not 'what motivate me'

Labour leader suggests his 5 per cent preferred PM rating doesn't reflect a public desire for change.

06:05
Over $183 million in unclaimed tax is sitting there, but entrusting an agent to get your money can cost you.

Fair Go's guide to doing your own fee-free tax return online

Two sisters wanted others to know how to "de-link" with your tax agent.

06:47
Water is essential to our survival, but sadly, that can make us vulnerable to those selling over-priced and sub-standard water purifying devices.

Lab tests pour cold water on claims jug can remove fluoride from tap water

However, the jug's Californian inventor says he has not had a single complaint in 23 years of business.

01:44
The insurance industry is defending its processes, however, saying it is necessary to asses all claims.

'The problem lies with the amount of admin' - panel beaters say insurance red tape slowing car repairs

Panel beaters say, on average, it takes two days to deal with paperwork.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ