'What an incredible day of racing' - rival America's Cup crews reflect on Team NZ's massive crash

In an astounding moment in the America's Cup, Emirates Team New Zealand nose-dived into the water moments before they were due to cross the start-line in their battle with BAR. 

Team NZ have suffered a huge setback after crashing their boat in their fourth semi-final race against BAR in Bermuda.
Sir Ben Ainsile, who leads the British outfit, did not see the capsize, but spoke to commentators while the New Zealand boat was still upside down, and with crew members sitting in the upturned seats. 

"Thank god everyone is okay, that's the most important thing," Ainslie said. "It looked like there was a slight misjudgment on the rake". 

This is something we've never seen. Team NZ 's boat on its side and its crew in the water.
"These boats are incredibly hard to sail. One manoeuvre slightly wrong puts you on the back foot."

"What an incredible day of racing, in 30-years of racing sailing boats, I've never experienced anything quite like that. 

"It's exhilarating. I've never been in such an intensive environment experience in my sailing career."

Team NZ didn't hold back in huge winds on Bermuda's Great Sound today.
Asked if he was comfortable in the high wind speeds he said "to be honest, this is the first time we've sailed in this much wind, so we're learning as we go. It's just absolutely full on."

At the race day two helmsman press conference, BAR, Team Japan and Artemis were asked about the incident, which left crew in the water and stuck in the upturned boat.

Team Japan helmsman Dean Barker said today's conditions was "pretty full on by anyone's standard". 

Artemis skipper Nathan Outteridge was "a bit nervous" sailing in these conditions, saying "a split second decision can put the boat upside down quite quickly". 

He describes the shard of the boat which broke off after the NZ boat took a turn for the worst
Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling will comment on the incident soon, it has been reported.   

Team NZ's crew are safe and are all accounted for.

The catamaran, however, will need significant work to get back on the water. 

