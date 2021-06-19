TODAY |

'In my nature' - Eliza McCartney vows to return after failed Tokyo bid

Eliza McCartney has penned a heartfelt thank you message to supporters who after her last chance bid for a spot at the Tokyo Olympics came up short over the weekend.

McCartney's injury-plagued build-up proved to be too much to overcome in Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

For the last three weeks, McCartney has attempted to shrug off two years of serious injuries to earn a place at this year’s Games, with qualifying events every weekend in Auckland.

However, McCartney failed to reach the 4.70m required to earn a spot, with her form still severely affected by her lack of training and competition in recent years.

McCartney took to social media to thank those who have reached out to her.

“Firstly, I am completely humbled by the support from all of you over the last few weeks. I never imagined I’d have so many people believe in me and back me no matter the outcome,” she said.

“Your messages of support kept me fighting till the very end, so I truly mean it when I say thank you. Saturday was one of the hardest competitions I’ve done, my last chance to qualify for Tokyo.

“I went in determined to jump, no matter how painful it was, and fight till the end.

I knew my chances were low, I had accepted that, but it didn’t stop the feeling of utter devastation when it was finally over.”

McCartney admitted the injuries have taken a toll on her but she’s determined to make a comeback.

“The last couple years have been rough, but it’s in my nature to get back up and try again. So I will. But for now I need a break and some time for myself.

“Sport can have such unthinkable polar opposites of emotion, but I’m incredibly grateful for everything it has given me so far.

“Representing Aotearoa New Zealand is a privilege that I can’t wait to work towards next year.”

Fellow pole vaulter Olivia McTaggert also failed to qualify.


