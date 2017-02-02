'In life, things happen, I'm not sad' - Usain Bolt philosophical about gold medal he lost
The superstar was stripped of a Beijing gold because of relay teammate Nesta Carter's positive drug test.
Source: Nine
Nesta Carter has cost Bolt his triple-triple crown after testing positive for a banned substance at the 2008 Beijing Games.
Source: BBC
The International Olympic Committee says Nesta Carter, pictured on Bolt's right, tested positive for a banned substance at the 2008 Beijing Games.
Source: Breakfast
