'I'm very impressed with the talent' - David Tua returns to his roots, trains young Samoan fighters

One Samoa's favourite sons – former heavyweight boxer David Tua - is giving back to the Pacific Island's next generation of upcoming boxing prospects.

Earlier this month the 46-year-old visited Samoa and shared some tips with amateur boxers who are looking to compete at the 2019 Pacific Games.

Read more: 'It's the only world title that matters' - David Tua on receiving Samoan tatau, friendship with Shane Cameron

"One of the fighters, a beautiful female, her name is Asu Loia, has put her hand up to represent Samoa at the upcoming South Pacific Games, which is hosted by Samoa," Tua told 1 NEWS.

The former Samoan-Kiwi heavyweight boxer says the heavyweight division right now is "exciting."

He is heading back to Samoa in the coming days, where as well as taking care of some family business, he hopes to lend a further hand to the fighters ahead of the games. 

"I'm very impressed with the talent we have got. God willing they fight and perform to the best of their ability."

Tua was recognised as an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit earlier this month in the Queen's Birthday Honours list for his services to boxing in 2001.

Tua said former foe Cameron visited him during his eight days of getting his traditional Samoan tattoo.

He retired from boxing in 2013, but continues to work with fighters in the Auckland community via his Onehunga gym.

The former Samoan-Kiwi heavyweight boxer is passing on his knowledge to the next generation.
