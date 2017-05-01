'I'm sure it's heartfelt, but who knows' – Hamish Bond hopeful Eric Murray may return despite retirement

Hamish Bond is slowly coming to grips with the prospect of never rowing with Eric Murray again after his Men's Rowing Pair partner announced his retirement yesterday, but the rower-turned-cyclist remains hopeful there's a chance of a comeback.

Murray told Woman's Day magazine he has decided to call it quits after 69 unbeaten races so he can focus on his family; wife Jackie and five-year-old son Zac while also admitting he simply couldn't motivate himself to undergo another four-year Olympic campaign.

But Bond said he wasn't fully convinced Murray had hung up his oar for good.

"He's said he's retiring obviously but time is time and talk is cheap when athletes retire at times," he said.

"He's made the announcement and I'm sure it's heartfelt and he means it but who knows."

Since last year's Olympic Games, Bond has made a discipline change and traded his boat for a bike in an attempt to pursue a career in road cycling.

Despite positive first steps, Bond said he was "disappointed" the Men's Pair was no longer a "fall-back option" should the career change not work out.

"That was one of the options I had in my mind," he said.

"I think maybe that safety net has been taken away but we'll see how the next few years play out - I'm open to anything."

Bond said he didn't have much of a chance to talk to Murray about the decision.

"His mind was made up. One thing that Eric is is quite stubborn so I don't think I was going to talk him out of it and why should I - at the end of the day we always said we've got to be enthusiastic... and if I'm trying to talk him into something or out of something then it's not coming off his own back."