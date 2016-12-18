'I'm not keen on taking Hughie to New Zealand' - Joseph Parker could face Fury in UK

Joseph Parker's next fight could be set to take place in the UK if his potential next opponent gets his way.

Hughie Fury against Fred Kassi Source: Getty

British heavyweight Hughie Fury has been touted as Parker's next opponent as he seeks to defend his WBO title that he won against Andy Ruiz earlier this month.

Fury's father and trainer Peter has spoken about the prospect of a title bout against the Kiwi heavyweight in early 2017.

"We'd rather fight here because I'm not keen on taking Hughie over to New Zealand. I'd be a bit concerned with the judging over there," Fury told 4C Sports Media.

"I don't think Team Parker has a problem coming to the UK. I'm sure if the money is right they would."

Fury also spoke highly of Parker, commending his victory over Ruiz to secure the WBO title.

"I've heard people comment about Parker's fight with Andy Ruiz Jr and trying to pick holes in it ... but [Parker] is probably the best heavyweight at the moment because Andy Ruiz Jr is a serious talent."