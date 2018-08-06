 

'I'm not going to hold a grudge' - youngster forgives AFL puncher

AAP
Fremantle youngster Andrew Brayshaw says he forgives Andrew Gaff for the punch that broke his jaw, but he wants to discuss the incident in person.

Brayshaw underwent surgery on his jaw on Sunday night after copping the off-the- ball hit, and he could lose up to five teeth.
Gaff was suspended for eight weeks over the incident.

Brayshaw says his brother - West Coast's Hamish Brayshaw - helped convince him that Gaff's punch was out of character.

Brayshaw has returned home to Melbourne to recover under the care of his parents, but he will meet Gaff over the coming weeks.

"The action itself is horrific. But the person that Andrew Gaff is, I forgive him and I'm not going to hold a grudge against him as a person," Brayshaw told the Seven Network.

"Hamish told me that out of all the people he knows, and all the people in the AFL, Andrew Gaff would be the last person to do it.

Andrew Brayshaw after he was punched by Andrew Gaff. Source: Twitter/Liam Vertigan.

"I don't think he intended to (hit my face). And having watched his post- tribunal interview and post-match interview, it seems like he is showing care and he genuinely does feel sick about what happened.

"(A) good bloke has made a bad mistake.

"I've been going up and down with emotions throughout the last few days, but I've come to the conclusion that as a person I'm not holding any grudge towards him.

"I actually look forward to meeting him. I want to hear it from his perspective and just see what was going through his head."
Brayshaw hopes the scrutiny on Gaff will now subside.

"A good man making a bad error, I don't think he deserves to be put under any more scrutiny," Brayshaw said.

"He's living with the weight of what has happened on his shoulders for, I don't know how long, but I just definitely want to move on from this and not take it any further.

"I feel to move on with my career and to move on with my life, we both need to do this - and the sooner the better for me."

Brayshaw won't be able to eat solid food for the next four weeks, and he thinks his pre-season for 2019 will also be slightly affected.

West Coast's Andrew Gaff is in hot water after punching Andrew Brayshaw during their AFL match. Source: FOX Sports
Watch: Brewers launch three consecutive home runs to give rookie pitcher horror MLB debut

Jesus Aguilar, Travis Shaw and Eric Thames hit consecutive first-inning homers to spoil the debut of San Diego's Brett Kennedy in the Brewers' 8-4 yesterday.

Kennedy (0-1), who was 10-0 in 16 starts at Triple-A El Paso before being called up earlier this week, was tagged for six runs on 11 hits in four innings.

Orlando Arcia and Christian Yelich also homered for Milwaukee, while Hunter Renfroe had a two-run shot for San Diego.

Jhoulys Chacin (11-4) allowed three runs on six hits in six innings to win for the fifth time in six decisions.

Brett Kennedy got a rough welcoming to the big leagues. Source: SKY
Rowing

For over a decade, Mahe Drysdale has been competing at the top level in the men's single scull but at next month's world championships, that'll all change.

The double Olympic champion has been named in the men's quad and he has quickly had to get used to working with crew mates again.

The 39-year-old admits it’s been a challenge.

"It’s been a bit of an adjustment for me from setting my own rhythm, being my own man and you've got to fit in with a crew," he said.

"I’ve been very much the one who has to make some changes."

After failing to win the singles spot for next month's world championships, Drysdale decided to put his hand up for another crew.

He has spent three weeks trialling for the quadruple scull and seen the numbers change on and off the water - he's now the lightest he's been since the 2008 Beijing Olympics.             

Part of Rowing New Zealand's trial process is the notoriously brutal seat racing on Lake Karapiro where athletes row the two kilometre course again and again in different combinations to see which one is the fastest.

The routine is something Drysdale hasn't had to do in 14 years and it came as a bit of a shock to the system.

"It's been pretty tough the last few days with some pretty hard racing," he said.

"You know your spot’s on the line so mentally and physically it’s pretty tough on the body and doing repeats and repeats and repeats."

But it's his mental toughness that most excites his new coach, Mike Rodger.

Rodger worked with Rob Waddell during the duo's 2008 showdown for the single seat and says he sees the same determined rower now as he did then.

"He's amazing under pressure. He brings somethings special every time so we're going to pick his brains and bleed from him as much as he can when it comes to that."

Drysdale replaces Jordan Parry who won the 2017 under-23 world title in the quad but at the last elite World Cup, the quad missed out on the A final.

New crewmate Nathan Flannery hopes Drysdale can push them into medal contention.

"What we've seen and felt in the boat is he's obviously a big, strong guy and you can feel that horsepower in there.

"I guess the challenge for us moving forward is to link that into something we can all work with."

They have just a month to get three plus one to equal a quad.

Drysdale has owned the single sculls spot since 2005 but that will all change at this year’s world champs. Source: 1 NEWS
