'I'm making the most of being alive' – Meet the former para-swimmer on the rise to Paralympic glory

Para swimmer turned shot put thrower Tayla Clement is turning her attention to another new sport, all in the hunt to bring home Paralympic gold in Tokyo.

However, in hopes of attaining a Paralympic medal, 20-year old Clement is now having to switch to discus, despite holding the F43 shot put New Zealand record and becoming world number one.

"I've got the power like I've got man shoulders for days but yeahjust learning how to get that power into explosiveness and let loose," she told 1 NEWS.

Born with club feet and Moebius Syndrome, a condition that causes facial paralysis, Clement has little to no ankle movement, yet has teamed up with Valerie Adams' former coach Kirsten Hellier to bring home gold in Tokyo in 2020.

Having battled mental illness and bullies for most of her life though, Clement now has her sights firmly set on her goal.

"I was extremely suicidal and shouldn't actually be alive today, but I'm making the most of being alive and being able to have a voice."