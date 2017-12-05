'I'm a lot more prepared' – Eliza McCartney focused on Commonwealth Games glory

Kiwi pole vault sensation Eliza McCartney says she's preparing well for next year's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, having missed Glasgow 2014 with injury.

McCartney, 20, is looking to add to her Olympic bronze medal won in Rio last year, getting ready for her first taste of Commonwealth Games action, after watching her rivals compete without her two years ago.

Speaking to 1 NEWS today, McCartney says that she can't wait for a crack at bringing home another medal for her country.

"Going to Rio last year means that I'm a lot more prepared for what to expect for this type of event," McCartney said.

"I was so gutted about (missing Glasgow), I was so determined I was gonna go.

"Four years later, I'm back again and will be heading off to - essentially - is like a home game for us."