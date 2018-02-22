 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


'I'm just so proud to be a New Zealander' - Nico Porteous on winning bronze in PyeongChang

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Kiwi Winter Olympic bronze medallist Nico Porteous laughed and revealed that he hadn't even dreamed of winning a medal at the PyeongChang Olympics before he skied in the men's freestyle final today.

The 16-year-old couldn’t stop smiling after his third placing at the Winter Olympics in South Korea.
Source: 1 NEWS

The 16-year-old admitted he can’t stop smiling and fathom being referred to as an Olympic bronze medallist.

"I don't really know yet, every time someone says it a smile comes on my face, I'm just so proud to be a New Zealander right now," said Porteous.

"To have everyone back home supporting me and my family over here especially my brother watching at the bottom of the pipe was really cool."

The 16-year-old has stunned the skiing world with his dazzling run in South Korea.
Source: SKY

Porteous said his family are still in shock with his almighty achievement on the halfpipe earlier this afternoon.

"I think they (family) were all pretty speechless and didn't know what to say," said Porteous.

"I didn't even dream about it to be honest, I haven't even seen this in my dreams yet.

"So for that to come true today (winning an Olympic medal) at PyeongChang is awesome."

The 16-year-old knew he'd done something special in PyeongChang.
Source: SKY

Porteous scored 94.80 in his second run which earned him the bronze medal spot with American skiers David Wise and Alex Ferriera taking out first and second place.

Related

Olympics

00:14
The 16-year-old knew he'd done something special in PyeongChang.

Kiwi Winter Olympic hero Nico Porteous explains his decision not to perform high-flying manoeuvres in final ski run
00:15
The 16-year-old has stunned the skiing world with his dazzling run in South Korea.

Watch: The moment a beaming Nico Porteous steps on the podium to receive Winter Olympics bronze
00:14
The 16-year-old knew he'd done something special in PyeongChang.

Kiwi teen Nico Porteous wins NZ's second bronze medal on sensational day at Winter Olympics
00:30
The 15-year-old couldn't quite believe the power of the Audi during a promo for the Winter Games near Queenstown.

'Whoa!' - Giddy teen freestyle skier Nico Porteous reacts in classic fashion as he sits in high-powered sports car
00:42
The 15-year-old will be the youngest New Zealander competing at the event in a fortnight in Cardrona.

'I'm really, really lucky to be here' - teen star Nico Porteous still buzzing about competing at Winter Games

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:14
1
The 16-year-old knew he'd done something special in PyeongChang.

Kiwi Winter Olympic hero Nico Porteous explains his decision not to perform high-flying manoeuvres in final ski run

00:14
2
The 16-year-old knew he'd done something special in PyeongChang.

Kiwi teen Nico Porteous wins NZ's second bronze medal on sensational day at Winter Olympics

00:15
3
Sadowski-Synott, 16, put in a sensational performance to claim third place at the big air final.

Watch Zoi Sadowski-Synnott's stunning jump that helped win NZ's first Winter Olympics medal in 26 years


00:15
4
The 16-year-old has stunned the skiing world with his dazzling run in South Korea.

Watch: The moment a beaming Nico Porteous steps on the podium to receive Winter Olympics bronze

01:41
5
Sadowski-Synnott, 16, said she couldn't believe she was standing next to some of her snowboarding idols on the podium in PyeongChang.

Video: 'It was pretty crazy' - Kiwi Zoi Sadowski-Synnott still coming to terms with bronze medal at Winter Olympics

04:02
The Seven Sharp host is on a mission to get to know the candidates for National Party leader better.

'Would you share my toothbrush?' Jeremy Wells speed dates both Simon Bridges and Amy Adams

The Seven Sharp host is on a mission to get to know the candidates for National Party leader better.

01:04
A group of six dolphins were enjoying some human companionship at Matauri Bay today.

Watch: 'Only in New Zealand!' Lucky swimmers surrounded by playful dolphins in shallows at Northland beach

Auckland resident Joe Hickey was visiting Matauri Bay with his mother, who is on holiday from England, when the magical moment occurred.

00:14
The 16-year-old knew he'd done something special in PyeongChang.

Kiwi teen Nico Porteous wins NZ's second bronze medal on sensational day at Winter Olympics

Porteous, 16, secured third place with fellow Kiwi Beau-James Wells finishing in fourth place at the men's freeski halfpipe final.

Photos of the five National Party MPs in contention for the role of National Party leader

10 quick questions: The National Party leadership contenders

Find out what they were like at school and the most courageous thing they've ever done.


00:15
Sadowski-Synott, 16, put in a sensational performance to claim third place at the big air final.

Watch Zoi Sadowski-Synnott's stunning jump that helped win NZ's first Winter Olympics medal in 26 years

The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year wait for a Winter Olympics medal with bronze in South Korea.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 