'I'm just so proud to be a New Zealander' - Nico Porteous on winning bronze in PyeongChang

Kiwi Winter Olympic bronze medallist Nico Porteous laughed and revealed that he hadn't even dreamed of winning a medal at the PyeongChang Olympics before he skied in the men's freestyle final today.

The 16-year-old admitted he can’t stop smiling and fathom being referred to as an Olympic bronze medallist.

"I don't really know yet, every time someone says it a smile comes on my face, I'm just so proud to be a New Zealander right now," said Porteous.

"To have everyone back home supporting me and my family over here especially my brother watching at the bottom of the pipe was really cool."

Porteous said his family are still in shock with his almighty achievement on the halfpipe earlier this afternoon.

"I think they (family) were all pretty speechless and didn't know what to say," said Porteous.

"I didn't even dream about it to be honest, I haven't even seen this in my dreams yet.

"So for that to come true today (winning an Olympic medal) at PyeongChang is awesome."