'I'm just a small part of a massive team' – humble Peter Burling leads Team NZ within touching distance of glory

Abby Wilson 

1 NEWS Sport Reporter

With Team New Zealand just one win away from a famous America's Cup triumph, helmsman Peter Burling is being hailed as the man responsible for leading the Kiwi crew to the brink of one of the country's greatest sporting achievements.

The Kiwis need to win just one more race against Oracle Team USA to lift the America's Cup.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

At 6-1, the Kiwi crew need just one more win to win the America's Cup for the first time since 2000, coming up against the holders that cruelly denied them in San Francisco four years ago.

Burling, 26, has been at the helm as Team New Zealand have captured the hearts and minds of the entire nation, although the Kiwi helmsman isn't getting carried away with his success.

NZ are two wins from winning the America's Cup after a super display in race seven.
Source: SKY

"I'm just a small part of a massive team," Burling said.

Success is nothing new to Burling and teammate Blair Tuke, with the pair unchallenged in their stroll to Olympic gold in Rio last year and only having lost one regatta together in the last four years.

"We're applying the same philosophy here."

"Keep trying to improve, keep trying to get better and keep trying to learn."

The young Kiwi helmsman isn't getting ahead of himself, saying his team will continue to make improvements.
Source: 1 NEWS

So, while predecessor Dean Barker's 2013 challenge ended at the final hurdle, Burling's Team New Zealand are a different story.

Tomorrow will see the Kiwis have two attempts to lift the America's Cup, needing just the one win compared to Oracle's six, with their helmsman relishing the biggest challenge of his remarkable career.

"It's what we've been aiming for for three years - to win that final race," Burling told Toyota.

"We're just excited we've got the opportunity to do that now."

Team NZ lead the America's Cup finals series 6-1 in Bermuda.
Source: SKY

Abby Wilson

