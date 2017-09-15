 

'I'm happy to knock him out' – Joseph Parker relaxed before facing Hughie Fury

Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker was his usual, calm, self when asked about his upcoming WBO title defence with Hughie Fury in Manchester.

The Kiwi heavyweight is feeling no pressure before his September 23 bout.
Parker will travel from London later this week, where he'll prepare to meet Fury in the ring.

After it was revealed yesterday that the fight would be controlled by British judges, essentially handing Fury the advantage, Parker made it clear that he's preparing no differently than usual.

"If you allow pressure to hit you, then it'll definitely take it's tole on you," Parker said.

"I know what my job is, I have a great team around me who can take care of the things that I don't need to take care of."

"I'm happy being here, I'm happy fighting next week, I'm happy to knock him out."

