'I'm gonna knock him out' - Joseph Parker fires ominous warning at Hughie Fury

Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker is confident he'll knock out Hughie Fury in his WBO title defence against the unbeaten Brit in Manchester on Sunday morning.

The Kiwi heavyweight is confident going into his WBO title defence in Manchester.
Source: 1 NEWS

Parker, 25, heads into the fight as the holder of the WBO world title, confident that he'll retain his championship belt against hometown hero Fury.

Duco Events' David Higgins was escorted away from his fighter's press conference.
Source: 1 NEWS

Speaking at the first pre-fight press conference overnight, a confident Parker vowed that he'd not only defeat Fury, but do so in the most convincing manner - by knockout.

"I'm gonna knock him out," Parker said.

"I'm not sure what round, probably between one and twelve," he joked.

"And then, we're going to get up and be gentlemen, and be friends after the fight."

"But when it's fight time, it's gonna be business. I'm here ready, I'm here to put on a great performance, and I'm gonna dominate."

Fury, 23, will take on the Kiwi heavyweight for the WBO belt on September 24 in Manchester.
Source: 1 NEWS

