'I'm going to take care of business' - Tom Walsh amping for Timaru competition return

Kiwi shot put world champion is in for a welcome to remember, returning to his hometown of Timaru to compete in the Super Shot Put event at Caroline Bay Soundshell.

Walsh is returning from the UK after wining gold at the Indoor World Championships in Birmingham earlier this month.

The 26-year-old turned down the offer of a parade from Timaru mayor Damon Odey, opting instead for a elite shot put meeting for south Canterbury - with the town happy to oblige.

The world champion will be joined by competitors from home and abroad, with the Commonwealth gold medal hopeful eager to get in some good practice ahead of April's games.

"I definitely want to win and I'm not coming here to get second," Walsh told 1 NEWS.

"I'm going to take care of business and beat all these guys."

Walsh hasn't competed in his hometown since 2012, with organisers thrilled by his return.

"It's a massive deal for the Timaru district having one of our favourite sons come home," Chief Executive of Aoraki Development Nigel Davenport said.