'I'm going to knock him out': Meet Joseph Parker's next opponent, Alexander 'the Great' Flores

Joseph Parker's road to redemption took another step this morning, with his next opponent revealed to be Mexican-American contender Alexander Flores.

With news earlier this month confirming that Parker will return to the ring in Christchurch at the end of this year, Flores was this morning revealed to be the next in line to face the former WBO heavyweight champion.

Parker, 26, has had a tough year losing his title to Anthony Joshua in April in Cardiff, then losing his next bout to fellow British heavyweight Dillian Whyte in July in London.

Flores, 28, boasts a similar record to Parker, with 17 victories, a draw and one defeat from his 19 professional fights, and has also sparred with Andy Ruiz Jr, who the Kiwi defeated in 2016 to win the WBO title.

"There is no way this fight goes 10 rounds," Flores said. "I'm going to knock him out.

"A lot of people might not have heard of Alexander 'The Great' yet – but they'll all know who I am after December 15."