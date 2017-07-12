'I'm going to kick ***' – Floyd Mayweather returns fire at Conor McGregor jibes in Los Angeles

Floyd Mayweather has returned serve at a taunting Conor McGregor at the pair's pre-fight press conference in Los Angeles today.

As McGregor taunted Mayweather, the former undisputed world champion kept his cool, before responding to the Irish UFC star's taunts.

"I don't give a f*** if it's a ring, I don't give a f*** if it's an octagon," Mayweather said.

"Put me in there, and I'm going to kick a**"

The pair are scheduled to box on the August 26, meeting face-to-face for a fight for the very first time today.