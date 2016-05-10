 

'I'm going to break his face' - Conor McGregor steps up spat with Floyd Mayweather

Irish UFC superstar Conor McGregor doesn't appear to be letting up on his desire to get into the ring with former boxing world champion, Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Floyd Mayweather insists he started the rumours about fighting Conor McGregor.

As speculation mounts as to a potential bout between the two fighters, McGregor and Mayweather are becoming increasingly vocal in terms of criticising one another.

In the latest incident, McGregor has tweeted an image of the two fighters with the caption "I'm going to break his face."

McGregor's latest social media outburst comes after Mayweather claimed he would "slap McGregor."

The five division champion also labelled McGregor as "an ant" when asked about the prospect of taking on the Irish firebrand.

Talk of a fight between the two has escalated in recent weeks, with McGregor seeming to have obtained a boxing licence in California.

Floyd Mayweather labels Conor McGregor 'an ant' as calls for bout grow louder

'I'm going to break his face' - Conor McGregor steps up spat with Floyd Mayweather

