'I'm getting excited already!' – Bubbly Eliza McCartney eager for Commonwealth Games

Pole vault star Eliza McCartney says she's nearing a return to competition ahead of the Commonwealth Games, after an Achilles injury towards the end of 2017.

McCartney, 21, was forced to withdraw from competition in July, with the injury, before coming back at the Athletics World Championships in August only to sit out of competition for the remainder of the year afterwards.

Speaking to 1 NEWS today the Olympic bronze medallist said that she's confident of returning to action before the Gold Coast games.

"At the moment it's looking pretty good, I'm getting excited already," she said.

"I'm almost into what would be normal training for me, so it's going well.