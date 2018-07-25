'I'm feeling in better shape' - Joseph Parker on fitness and strength ahead of must-win bout

 

Joseph Parker has admitted that he is in better fight shape for Dillian Whyte than when he fought in his unification bout against Anthony Joshua in April.

The former WBO heavyweight champion looks somewhat slimmer than he did when he fought Joshua as he trained in London yesterday.

"I feel like I'm in better shape than what I was in the Anthony Joshua fight," said Parker.

The 26-year-old has a point to prove and believes his bout with Whyte will be an all-out war.

"I want to throw punches in bunches, combinations, up and down. I want to smash him."

Parker's trainer Kevin Barry says the fight at London's O2 Arena this Sunday will be one of his fighter's most defining moments in his boxing career.

"We come here looking for redemption there is fire burning inside Joseph Parker's stomach at the moment," said Barry.

Despite having a short fight camp Barry is confident they have put in all the necessary work and that their fighter's hand will be raised come Sunday.

"After four weeks we have sparred 102 rounds, we've done the best work I think that Joe and I have ever done in a four week block of training.

"And we came into London with a lot of confidence, feeling really good."

Parker and Whyte share similar professional records with the Kiwi winning 24 fights with only one loss, with Whyte winning 23 professional bouts with one loss to WBO, IBF and WBA champion Joshua in 2015.

The Kiwi heavyweight boxer said he is in better fight shape than he was against Anthony Joshua. Source: 1 NEWS
