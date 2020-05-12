TODAY |

'I'm back' - Mike Tyson posts explosive new training vid

Mike Tyson has uploaded another impressive training video from the gym where he looks to have lost none of the raw power which saw him rack up 44 knockouts in 50 fights.

The 53-year-old has teased a return to the ring. Source: Instagram

The 53-year-old posted the compilation video of himself hitting the pads to Instagram today.

"Anything is possible when you are smart about it. Train Smart. Recover Smarter," the video is captioned.

At the end of the explosive clip, Tyson remarks "I'm back" down the barrel of the camera.

Tyson hasn’t announced any plans to return to fight again, though he did suggest on a previous Instagram post he might make himself available for 3 or 4-round exhibitions if the price was right.

Already, some people in Australia are talking about offering him $US1 million to fight an exhibition against cross-code boxers including Sonny Bill Williams and Paul Gallen.

