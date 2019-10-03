TODAY |

'Is it illegal to feel this good?' Israel Adesanya raring to go ahead of UFC title shot

1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport

With the biggest fight of his career now just a couple of days away, Kiwi-Nigerian fighter Israel Adesanya is his usual, confident self in preparing to face Robert Whittaker.

As the 30-year-old prepares to face Whittaker for the world Middleweight Championship title, it would be easy to forgive Adesanya for nerves heading into Sunday's UFC 243 event.

Instead, Adesanya exudes confidence, seemingly.

"I'm feeling fantastic," Adesanya told TVNZ1's Te Karere.

"I'm like, 'Is it illegal to feel this good? Should I be feeling this good?'"

Adesanya continues to say that he isn't concentrating on Sunday's result, focusing only on his build up and ensuring that he's mentally where he wants to be going into facing Whittaker.

"I'm ready to go, honestly. I just want to be free.

"I'm not really dwelling on the outcome. I just know I want to have fun. When I have fun, I'm the best in the world.

"I've done all the work. I know what I can do now. I'm so in shape it's not even funny.

"I just feel very confident - very, very confident.

"The main thing now is [that] Sunday afternoon, I just want to roll out there and have fun - that's the main thing."

Adesanya won't be the only Kiwi in action on Sunday either, with compatriots Dan Hooker and Luke Jumeau also on the main card.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Kiwi-Nigerian faces Robert Whittaker in Melbourne this weekend. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:00
Gary Lineker backs down on All Blacks' haka comments after John Campbell calls him out on Twitter
2
Ardie Savea sports new goggles for All Blacks, but they're off within minutes
3
Steve Hansen tells reporter, 'assume what you like' about Brodie Retallick's fitness
4
Solomone Kata leaves Melbourne Storm, expected to switch to rugby union
5
All Blacks shoot down reporter critical of Ardie Savea’s new goggles at World Cup - 'It's the right move'
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
00:32

Dereck Chisora turns up Joseph Parker verbals, rates him 'one-out-of-10'

Kayaker Luuka Jones claims her first-ever world championship medal

World Rally Championship to return to New Zealand in 2020 after eight years
02:27

West Auckland boxing prodigy has sights set on spot in NZ team for Tokyo Olympics