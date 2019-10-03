'Is it illegal to feel this good?' Israel Adesanya raring to go ahead of UFC title shot

With the biggest fight of his career now just a couple of days away, Kiwi-Nigerian fighter Israel Adesanya is his usual, confident self in preparing to face Robert Whittaker.

As the 30-year-old prepares to face Whittaker for the world Middleweight Championship title, it would be easy to forgive Adesanya for nerves heading into Sunday's UFC 243 event.

Instead, Adesanya exudes confidence, seemingly.

"I'm feeling fantastic," Adesanya told TVNZ1's Te Karere.

"I'm like, 'Is it illegal to feel this good? Should I be feeling this good?'"

Adesanya continues to say that he isn't concentrating on Sunday's result, focusing only on his build up and ensuring that he's mentally where he wants to be going into facing Whittaker.

"I'm ready to go, honestly. I just want to be free.

"I'm not really dwelling on the outcome. I just know I want to have fun. When I have fun, I'm the best in the world.

"I've done all the work. I know what I can do now. I'm so in shape it's not even funny.

"I just feel very confident - very, very confident.

"The main thing now is [that] Sunday afternoon, I just want to roll out there and have fun - that's the main thing."