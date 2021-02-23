TODAY |

'I'll take him down' — Joseph Parker, Junior Fa trade verbal jabs with fight nearing

Source:  1 NEWS

Joseph Parker and Junior Fa are both heading towards this weekend's boxing bout full of confidence after trading verbal jabs at a press conference today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Kiwi heavyweights came together for a press conference, days out from their fight in Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

Parker and Fa face off this Saturday at Spark Arena in Auckland but got things going early with some fighting words today.

"There's no secret that going into a fight, a fighter wants a knockout. That's what I'm going to be looking for," Parker said. "I think that's what he's going to be looking for too. But I know that I possess the power to knock him out.

"That's my plan. That's what I want to do … [Round] one, two, three, four, five, six – I want to get him early."

Fa wasn't shy either, making his intentions known too.

"I can beat him," Fa replied when asked if he can knock Parker out. "If I hurt him I'll take him down.

"I feel much better than my old self a few months ago. I'm feeling fully prepared for this fight. I feel like I'm peaking at the right time. I'm just feeling good. I'm getting excited ... I can't wait for the night.

"He has strengths, he has weaknesses. I have strengths, I have weaknesses. I feel like I can figure him out. I feel like we have a good plan that I can execute on the night to make sure that I come out on top."

The build-up to the clash between the two rivals has been drawn out after their initial fight date was pushed back due to an issue in Fa's camp.

That delay proved to also be a blessing for Parker, who revealed in January he had surgery on his elbows to relieve him of pain before returning to training.

With both now in their prime, they agree there should be fireworks on Saturday.

"The good thing about the postponement is that we're both at 100 per cent now," Parker said. 

"He was able to take care of his health issues and I was able to take care of my elbows.

"There's no excuses. Come Saturday when we fight, we're both at 100 per cent and whoever wins is the best in New Zealand."

Other Sport
Boxing
Joseph Parker
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
All Blacks hold back tears in emotional Super Rugby promotion - 'Changed my life'
2
Watch: KO of the year contender leaves boxer face down on the canvas
3
Watch: Glenn Maxwell cops plenty from Christchurch crowd after 'fundamental' boundary blunder
4
Devon Conway falls a run short of brilliant ton as Black Caps recover to thump Australia
5
Team New Zealand waste no time preparing to defend America's Cup
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
01:53

Luna Rossa one win away from taking on Team New Zealand for the America's Cup
00:29

Whitewash averted: INEOS Team UK hold on to get first win in Prada Cup final
00:45

Despite chaotic Prada Cup pre-start with boats almost colliding, Luna Rossa crush INEOS Team UK again

Russia's team name, flag agreed on for Tokyo Olympics and 2022 Winter Games