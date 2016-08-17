'I'll take a few weeks off' - Cautious Nick Willis nursing bizarre leg injury in order to reach Comm Games

Kiwi runner Nick Willis has suffered a stress reaction in his lower leg just two months out from his Commonwealth Games tilt.

New Zealand's Nick Willis competes during the Men's 1500m. Source: Photosport

The two-time Olympic medallist and 1500m specialist says it is a career-first for him and would require careful management before April's pinnacle event.

Further pressure on the bone could result in a stress fracture.

As a result, the 34-year-old Willis - currently based in the United States - also pulled out of the Indoor Grand Prix meet in Boston last weekend.

"I'll take a few weeks off to cross train and put 100 per cent of my focus on the 1500m at the Commonwealth Games," he wrote on social media.