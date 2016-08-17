'I'll take a few weeks off' - Cautious Nick Willis nursing bizarre leg injury in order to reach Comm Games

Source:NZN
Kiwi runner Nick Willis has suffered a stress reaction in his lower leg just two months out from his Commonwealth Games tilt.
New Zealand's Nick Willis competes during the Men's 1500m.
Source: Photosport
The two-time Olympic medallist and 1500m specialist says it is a career-first for him and would require careful management before April's pinnacle event.
Further pressure on the bone could result in a stress fracture.
As a result, the 34-year-old Willis - currently based in the United States - also pulled out of the Indoor Grand Prix meet in Boston last weekend.
"I'll take a few weeks off to cross train and put 100 per cent of my focus on the 1500m at the Commonwealth Games," he wrote on social media.
Willis has plenty of pedigree on the Commonwealth stage, winning gold in Melbourne in 2006 and bronze in subsequent events in New Delhi and Glasgow.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport