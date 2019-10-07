TODAY |

'I'll see you again' - Israel Adesanya teases Robert Whittaker rematch

A rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker could be on the cards in the near future, with the Kiwi-Nigerian teasing another bout with the Kiwi-born Australian.

Adesanya, 30, claimed the UFC's middleweight title with a devastating second-round knockout against Whittaker on Sunday, cementing his status as one of the biggest names in world combat sports.

With Adesanya now any middleweight worth their salt's target for the upcoming future, speculation is rife as to when, where and against who he will defend his title against. 

Speaking to print media after the fight though, Adesanya hinted that another showdown with Whittaker could be an option for the future.

The Australian says he feels he can beat him currently but tonight wasn't his night.

"I told (Whittaker) in the Octagon, 'I'll see you again,'" Adesanya said.

"I said I'll see him again, definitely. He'll definitely work his way up. I said, 'Probably in two fights I'll see you again.'"

Whittaker has also stated his desire to square off with Adesanya again, telling media after the fight:

The new UFC middleweight champion wants to leave his mark on history, although he admits he loves money.

"He beat me tonight but I'm 28 and this is my first loss in the division. Trust me when I say I'm not going anywhere."

No indication has yet been given for Adesanya's next opponent, although the new UFC middleweight champion has been vocal about where he wants to fight next.

The Kiwi-Nigerian produced a second round knockout to take the title in Melbourne.
