'If you throw anything over 21, you should have a medal' - Tom Walsh has goals set for Commonwealth Games

Kiwi shot put star Tom Walsh reckons a throw in the upper ranges of 21 metres would be enough for Commonwealth Games gold in April.

Tom Walsh. Source: Photosport

And by his current form, he's already looking right as rain.

The reigning world shot put champion, Walsh hurled the put 21.87m at Saturday's Porritt Classic domestic meet in Hamilton, cruising to victory.

It's a considerable outcome for the 25-year-old Cantabrian, who is still in build-up mode ahead of his title defence at next month's indoor world championships in Birmingham, followed by April's Games tilt.

It's only just short of his world championship-winning 22.03m in August.

With arch nemesis Ryan Crouser unable to participate in the Games as an American, Walsh felt a put close to 22 metres would clinch him Gold Coast gold.

But nothing was certain in the men's game right now.

"If you throw anything over 21, you should have a medal," Walsh said at last week's Halberg Awards, where he was named Kiwi sportsman of the year.

"But men's shot put in the Commonwealth has risen - last Comms I broke the Comm record, had it for 24 hours before O'Dayne (Richards) broke it with 21m.

"Now there's five guys that threw over that last year.

"It shows you how much the level has risen, but the first thing to take care of is world indoors because I've got to take care of that crown."

Walsh will now head off for a 10-day training camp in the United States, before flying across the pond to the UK for the world indoors.

At last week's Halbergs, he had beaten out All Black Beauden Barrett, Black Cap Ross Taylor and driver Brendon Hartley to be named sportsman of the year.

Walsh, resplendent in a kilt, was chuffed to win the gong.

"I never thought with the other guys out there that I'd come away with it, but I got lucky - I'll take it and won't ask questions," Walsh said.