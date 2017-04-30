'If you don't take part… you're going to fail' - Anthony Joshua's emotional victory speech after defeating Wladimir Klitschko

Anthony Joshua has thanked his team after his 11th round victory over Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium in London.

Joshua knocked Klitschko down in the fifth round, before being floored himself in the sixth before the referee had to step in and stop the fight in Joshua's favour in the 11th round.

"I'm not perfect, but I'm trying," Joshua said after the fight.

"I'd like to give a massive shout out to my trainer."

"From the ground up, they developed me, to now."