'If Paul wants to dance, let's dance' - Ex-NRL star Paul Gallen eyeing boxing bout with Kiwi Mark Hunt

Former NRL star turned boxer Paul Gallen is reportedly eyeing a blockbuster bout against Kiwi combat sports legend Mark Hunt.

Mark Hunt and Paul Gallen. Source: Photosport

The former UFC heavyweight is reportedly waiting for an official offer from boxing promoter Matt Rose, who wants the pair to face off in the ring, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Hunt's last fight in the UFC was in 2018.

"I know Paul and when they first asked me if I wanted a scrap, I was like, 'Are you sure? Is your management right?'" Hunt told Sporting News.

"It's fine. If Paul wants this fight, by all means, I can oblige. If Paul wants to dance, let's dance, I love dancing."

"I know Paul, and since we've broken bread I didn't get it but it is what it is. If he wants to dance, we can dance. It doesn't matter to me, but it surprised me."

The 45-year-old finished with a 13-14-1 record when his contract with the UFC finished.

He enjoyed an almost two-decade long professional career in combat sports where he become a superstar renowned for his brutal knockouts in K-1 and UFC.

Hunt has 2-1-1 record in professional boxing.