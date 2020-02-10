TODAY |

'If Paul wants to dance, let's dance' - Ex-NRL star Paul Gallen eyeing boxing bout with Kiwi Mark Hunt

Source:  1 NEWS

Former NRL star turned boxer Paul Gallen is reportedly eyeing a blockbuster bout against Kiwi combat sports legend Mark Hunt.

Mark Hunt and Paul Gallen. Source: Photosport

The former UFC heavyweight is reportedly waiting for an official offer from boxing promoter Matt Rose, who wants the pair to face off in the ring, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Hunt's last fight in the UFC was in 2018.

"I know Paul and when they first asked me if I wanted a scrap, I was like, 'Are you sure? Is your management right?'" Hunt told Sporting News.

"It's fine. If Paul wants this fight, by all means, I can oblige. If Paul wants to dance, let's dance, I love dancing."

"I know Paul, and since we've broken bread I didn't get it but it is what it is. If he wants to dance, we can dance. It doesn't matter to me, but it surprised me."

The 45-year-old finished with a 13-14-1 record when his contract with the UFC finished.

He enjoyed an almost two-decade long professional career in combat sports where he become a superstar renowned for his brutal knockouts in K-1 and UFC.

Hunt has 2-1-1 record in professional boxing.

Gallen’s controversial draw with former AFL player Barry Hall last year brought his record to 9-0-1.

Other Sport
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Sonny Bill Williams pulls off vintage offloads in build-up to pair of Wolfpack tries
2
Warren Gatland gives rare insight into halftime talks after Chiefs' comeback wins
3
Jenny May Clarkson puts foot in mouth, tells Casey Kopua Silver Ferns 'didn't miss her' after retiring
4
Israel Adesanya turns pre-fight staredown into dance off against Yoel Romero
5
All Blacks rest orders cost Fekitoa, Naholo their Test careers, says Tony Brown
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Israel Adesanya turns pre-fight staredown into dance off against Yoel Romero
05:35

Richie McCaw ready to 'put his feet up' after first leg of Coast to Coast
02:44

Controversial NRL stars Reynolds, May cleared to play despite off-field issues
02:44

Tigers star Josh Reynolds’ domestic violence case allegedly involves multiple aliases, fake pregnancies