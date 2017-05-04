'If I catch you, you're going to be in trouble' - Joseph Parker's warning to illegal streamers

Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker has sounded out a warning to those intending to illegally stream Saturday's fight with Razvan Cojanu in Auckland.

Team Parker have being vocal opponents to internet streaming of fights, after his 2016 bout against Carlos Takam was shared more than 100,000 times over Facebook.

"I think it's illegal for a reason," Parker said.

"There's a lot of people behind the scenes that work hard to get the fights going, when you're doing that kind of stuff (streaming) you're taking from those that are working hard."

"My message is don't do it, it's illegal for a reason and if I catch you, you're going to be in trouble."