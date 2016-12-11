 

'I'd go anywhere to fight that bum' - US fighter targets Joseph Parker's WBO title

American heavyweight Jarrell Miller has publicly spoken about wanting a fight with WBO title holder Joseph Parker.

The Kiwi heavyweight says he wants to "dominate the heavyweight division" after securing the WBO title.
Speaking to Sky Sports UK, Miller made his intentions clear as well as letting it be known he is no fan of Kiwi heavyweight Parker.

"I would go anywhere to go fight that bum," he said.

"I don't care if it's in New Zealand, I don't care if it's in Botswana, I don't care if it's in Morocco, I don't care if it's in Vegas, or on his doorstep.

"I'm going to find that boy and beat him."

Miller, 28, boasts a record of 18 fights, winning them all with 16 knockouts.

It's not the first time Miller has publicly spoken about fighting Parker, posting on Facebook earlier this month.

"From what I heard PARKER TEAM WANTS TO FIGHT me thank God some one with balls. Must be his samoan pride," he posted.

Parker has also been touted to face British fighter Hughie Fury as he prepares for his first defence of his WBO title.

