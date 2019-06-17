IBF contender Kubrat Pulev crosses paths with Joseph Parker, talks up his skills

Bulgarian fighter Kubrat Pulev has talked up Kiwi boxer Joseph Parker after crossing paths in Las Vegas yesterday.

Pulev, 38, bumped into Parker after Tyson Fury's Las Vegas debut, where the Brit dominated his German rival Tom Schwarz, winning via second round TKO.

The two fighters stopped and took photos with fans before embracing and complimenting each other's boxing skills.

"[He is] good, [a] good boxer [Parker]," said Pulev.

"Very good. Good people, heavyweight [fighters] are the best people."

Parker talked up Pulev's boxing resume.

"Good, he is a solid boxer," Parker said.