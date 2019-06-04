IAAF vow to continue fight against Caster Semenya, other female athletes with high testosterone levels

TODAY |

Athletics governing body the IAAF said it would not waver in its quest to keep women's competition fair after a Swiss federal court said South Africa's Caster Semenya was able to run unrestricted while her appeal is considered.

Last month, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled against Semenya's challenge to IAAF rules preventing her from running distances from 400 metres to the mile unless she agrees to take medication to lower her testosterone level.

CAS is meant to be the final tribunal for sports disputes but because it is based in Switzerland, Semenya had the right to appeal to the Swiss Federal Supreme Court.

On Monday it said she should be able to run without having to comply with the new rules while her appeal is heard. The IAAF is waiting for news.

"We have received no information from the Swiss Federal Supreme Court so we can not comment on these proceedings at this stage, but we will continue to fight for what we believe is in the best interests of all female athletes in our sport," the IAAF said in a statement.

Double Olympic 800m champion from the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Games, Semenya has world titles from 2009, 2011 and 2017 over the distance.

If allowed to compete unrestricted, she will be the massive favourite for another 800m crown at the 2019 worlds in Doha from September 28.

After Semenya burst onto the scene in 2009, she had to undergo gender verification tests.

Results were never published but Semenya is believed to be intersex, with a much higher testosterone level than most women.

The IAAF believes this gives her and others like her an unfair advantage and has been developing new rules for years.

However, Semenya and sports bodies in South Africa have slammed the IAAF rules.

Her lawyer Gregory Nott told the local eNCA news channel on Monday that time is ticking for the IAAF.

"The IAAF have until the 25th of June to show cause why the regulations shouldn't be suspended (for good)," he said.

