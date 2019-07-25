TODAY |

Hungarian teen smashes Michael Phelps' 10-year-old record in 200m butterfly final at world champs

Associated Press
Kristof Milak of Hungary won the 200-meter butterfly at the world swimming championships, breaking Michael Phelps' 10-year-old world record.

Milak touched in 1 minute, 50.73 seconds overnight to lower the mark of 1:51.51 that Phelps set at the 2009 worlds in Rome during the height of the high-tech suit era.

The 19-year-old swimmer became the first teenager to win a world title in the event since Phelps at age 18 in 2003.

Chad le Clos of South Africa took out the race under world-record pace through the first lap before Milak gained the lead after 150 meters.

Kristof Milak became the first teenager to win a world title in the event since Phelps at age 18 in 2003. Source: SKY
