Hundreds gather for America's Cup World Series regatta opening

After a long and at times uncertain lead up, the America's Cup World Series regatta starts this week with four teams competing for their chance to race for sailing's most coveted trophy.

Today teams and their families gathered at Auckland's Viaduct Harbour for a dawn ceremony followed by the official opening of the race village.

Several hundred people gathered for the official opening with Auckland's clear blue sky and sparkling harbour as the backdrop.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei blessed the village and welcomed the overseas challengers of the cup with a pōwhiri and karakia.

Three challenger teams are taking part as well as defender Team New Zealand, with racing due to begin on Thursday.

The America's Cup World Series (ACWS) regatta and Christmas Race from 17 to 20 December offers a prelude to the Challenger Series over January and February, and the America's Cup Match in March.

Although no international tourists are here for the regattas, many families of those working for the challenger teams are here to show their support.

Ubaldo Bruni completed managed isolation after arriving from Italy a few months ago. His father is a helmsman with Luna Rossa Prada.

"We did the quarantine which was a bit tough but not it's amazing. [I've been] talking to people from Italy and now they're in lockdown. This is a blessing."

He has been attending high school in Auckland.

"I'm doing correspondence from Italy and I went to school here to [get to] know some people but it finished a week ago."

Candela Fernandez was also there supporting her dad, who works for American Magic as a lawyer.

"I've been here for two months too and I go to school here and I'm doing some work from Spain to catch up but it's fine."

She hoped to travel around New Zealand with her family after the Cup final.

The government has contributed $136.5 million - and Auckland Council $113m - to the America's Cup event and infrastructure.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff admitted this year he was worried the global pandemic would be too big a headwind for the cup.

"In the last year I wondered if all of that effort would be lost as Covid-19 swept the world. When we are here to open the races today it is a cause for celebration that we are sitting here, I don't see a face mask I don't see social distancing because you are safe not to do that at the present time," Goff said.

After speeches, each team was introduced and all four stood side-by-side for a photo and watched a haka.

Aude Cesari was there to support American Magic, the team her husband works for. It was the first time she had experienced a traditional Māori welcome.

"The multicultural atmosphere here is something very special and I think for everybody, especially for kids, to see this different culture and be part of it is very nice."

She was glad to be there, having stayed in managed isolation with her children, who had been attending a local school since they arrived.

"It's quite an experience to stay in the hotel but I'm grateful to be here now and especially for the kids to have a normal kids life."

After the opening ceremony, Tourism Minister Stuart Nash took a tour of the Team New Zealand base.

He will be on a spectator boat to watch Saturday's racing and reckoned the events would attract people to the city.

"I think this will capture the imagination of New Zealanders because it's different. The races are short, they're 25 minutes and you can watch it from the shore so it's a real spectator sport. This will be the place to be when the yachting is on and I'm expecting Kiwis to travel."

The America's Cup trophy was on display at the Viaduct Harbour this morning for passers-by to see.

The four teams headed back out on the water for one final day of practice racing before the PRADA America's Cup World Series starts on Thursday leading into the first weekend of racing.