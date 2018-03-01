Hundreds of fans turn out to welcome home Olympic heroes Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous in Wanaka

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
Rugby
League
Cricket
Football
Netball
Basketball
Golf
Commonwealth Games
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
sport
The former PM channelled poet James K. Baxter as he finished his speech.
Bill English looks back over his extensive parliamentary career as he bows out after 27 years.
Andrew Saville, Stephen Stuart and all the TVNZ rugby oracles have shaken off the cobwebs and are back to pick this week's winners.
Associate Agriculture minister Meka Whaitiri has asked officials to see how animal welfare at rodeos can be improved.
The warmer weather is expected to be driven by warmer than average ocean waters
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ