 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Hughie Fury signs on for Joseph Parker title defence

share

Source:

Associated Press

The cousin of Tyson Fury is set to fight for a world heavyweight title.

Hughie Fury against Fred Kassi

Hughie Fury against Fred Kassi

Source: Getty

Boxing promoter Frank Warren said on Twitter on Friday that a contract has been signed for Hughie Fury to challenge Joseph Parker for the New Zealander's WBO heavyweight belt. No more details were given about the fight.

Fury has a 20-0 record with 10 knockouts, and Parker is 22-0 (18 KO).

Tyson Fury stunned the boxing world by beating Wladimir Klitschko to take the WBA, IBF and WBO belts in November 2015. He hasn't fought since, and is taking time away from the sport to focus on treatment and recovery from drug use and other personal problems that forced him to relinquish his titles.

It will be Hughie Fury's first shot at a world title.

Parker beat Andy Ruiz on a majority decision in October to capture the WBO belt vacated by Tyson Fury.

Related

Joseph Parker

Hughie Fury against Fred Kassi

Deadline nears for Joseph Parker v Hughie Fury fight terms
00:28
Fury's father Peter admits his son will be up against it, with a fight in NZ looking likely.

'At worst, it's in New Zealand' – Hughie Fury's trainer wary of fighting Joseph Parker at home
Hughie Fury against Fred Kassi

'I am the best heavyweight out there' - Hughie Fury issues warning to Joseph Parker

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Ross Taylor of the Black Caps cuts the ball with Quinton de Kock of South Africa looking on during the 2nd ANZ One Day International Cricket match, New Zealand V South Africa, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand, 22nd Febuary 2017.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Black Caps double strike rocks South African top order

00:29
2
The Highlanders fullback didn’t budge after his head hit the Dunedin turf hard during his side’s Super Rugby clash with the Chiefs.

Watch: Ben Smith lays deathly still after mid-air collision with Damien McKenzie goes horribly wrong

02:23
3
Urgency to tackle depression and suicide in professional sport prompts All Blacks Sevens star to open up for first time.

'I was in denial': All Blacks Sevens star opens up about personal struggles that almost cost him everything


00:39
4
Caleb Ewan thought he had won the Abu Dhabi Tour, but fellow rider Marcel Kittel came out of nowhere to steal the win.

'Oh no!' Aussie cyclist celebrates prematurely, edged by German opponent in the last second

00:59
5
The last time the pair met was in 2008 in Japan where Overeem submitted Hunt at DREAM 5.

'He is super agile' - Mark Hunt set to return to UFC facing Alistair Overeem

00:30
NZ Air Force Boeing 757, Hercules and Orion opened the event at Ohakea air base today.

Video: 'Thunder' formation fly over kicks off NZ Air Force 80th anniversary celebrations at Ohakea

Thousands of people are expected to attend the event today and tomorrow.


03:03
"The general public want to know that the cop roaring past them in a police car is not whacked out on some narcotic," Kaye Ryans says.

Police Ten Seven host: 'The general public want to know the cop roaring past in a police car is not whacked out on some narcotic'

Mike Bush's admission he has an historic drink-driving conviction has revived questions.

02:05
When your landlord isn’t that forthcoming with information it can be hard to know what your rights are.

Your rights as tenants: Feel like your landlord is taking advantage of you?

What to do when your landlord isn’t that forthcoming with information.

03:37
Every bone in her face, bar her jaw, was horribly smashed, with surgeons telling the family to "prepare for the worst".

Young girl's remarkable story: Getting back on her horse despite terrifying accident

Two years ago Amelia suffered horrific injuries when her horse kicked her in the face.

02:17
The newly opened Matawhaiti Residence at Christchurch Men’s Prison is to protect the public from those at immediate risk of reoffending.

New Zealand's highest risk sex offenders ordered to live in residence on prison grounds

The Christchurch residence has room for six offenders at high risk of re-offending.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ