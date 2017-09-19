Hughie Fury says he can't wait to face Joseph Parker and is 'willing to die in that ring'

A determined Hughie Fury says he'll defeat Kiwi Joseph Parker to claim the WBO heavyweight title when the two come face to face in the ring in Manchester this weekend.

Fury, 23, will face the unbeaten Kiwi in his hometown on Sunday morning (NZT), having pulled out of his scheduled fight with Parker in Auckland earlier this year.

The British fighter is confident he has what it takes to become world champion at Parker's expense, saying he's focused on ending the Kiwi's reign as WBO title holder.

"My training camp has been the best training camp I've ever been in," Fury said at the first pre-fight press conference today.

"I'm bringing that belt home. I'm super confident, in my skills and everything.