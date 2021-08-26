TODAY |

Huge amount of sports gear goes to Kiwi kids who need it

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealanders have shown incredible support for a cause aiming to help Kiwi kids get sport gear they need in order to become the next generation of stars.

Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells were lucky enough to be invited to one of the schools benefiting from the generosity of Kiwis. Source: Seven Sharp

Seven Sharp has been working with Cadbury and charity KidsCan on their 'Donate Your Kit' programme – getting sports equipment to the one in eight kids who would otherwise go without.

Incredibly, some 70,000 pieces of kit have been collected and distributed.

Seven Sharp hosts Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells were lucky enough to be invited to one of the schools benefiting from the generosity on display before the lockdown.

