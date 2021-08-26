Huge amount of sports gear goes to Kiwi kids who need it

New Zealanders have shown incredible support for a cause aiming to help Kiwi kids get sport gear they need in order to become the next generation of stars.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Seven Sharp has been working with Cadbury and charity KidsCan on their 'Donate Your Kit' programme – getting sports equipment to the one in eight kids who would otherwise go without.

Incredibly, some 70,000 pieces of kit have been collected and distributed.