TODAY |

Hubbard thanks IOC for backing transgender athletes

Source:  Associated Press

Transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard has thanked the International Olympic Committee for helping to make it possible for her to compete at the Tokyo Games.

Laurel Hubbard. Source: Photosport

In comments provided by the New Zealand Olympic Committee, Hubbard says “the Olympic Games are a global celebration of our hopes, our ideals and our values. I commend the IOC for its commitment to making sport inclusive and accessible."

Hubbard has been a focus for support and criticism since qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics. She is a medal contender in the women’s over-87kg weightlifting category on Monday.

The IOC in 2015 drew up a set of recommendations for including transgender athletes. Many sports bodies including the International Weightlifting Federation have enacted similar policies.

Other Sport
Olympics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Eric Murray in tears in studio as Emma Twigg wins gold
2
Men's doubles win NZ's first ever Olympic tennis medal
3
Black Ferns thrash ROC to book semi-final berth
4
Hubbard thanks IOC for backing transgender athletes
5
Kiwi boxer David Nyika guaranteed Olympic medal
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Petch comes up just short of making women's BMX final

Reigning Olympic BMX champion carried off course after horror crash

Hamish Kerr breezes into Tokyo men's high jump final

Eric Murray in tears in studio as Emma Twigg wins gold