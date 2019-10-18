TODAY |

Horse that broke pelvis in Melbourne Cup making 'excellent progress', vets say

AAP
More From
Other Sport
Australia

Rostropovich remains in a veterinary clinic after suffering a pelvis injury in the Melbourne Cup, but the Lindsay Park stable has given a positive report on his condition.

Five-year-old Rostropovich, trained by Lindsay Park's David and Ben Hayes and Tom Dabernig, finished a long last in the Melbourne Cup at Flemington after being eased down by jockey Dwayne Dunn.

Racing Victoria said yesterday afternoon that vets at the University of Melbourne Equine Centre determined the horse sustained a stress fracture in his pelvis.

Lindsay Park Racing posted the prognosis for a full recovery was good and on today reported the horse was making excellent progress.

"Rostropovich continues to make excellent progress under the care of the team at U-Vet Werribee Equine Centre," Lindsay Park Racing said on Twitter.

"He is comfortable, bearing weight on all four limbs and eating and drinking well. The outlook is very positive."

Rostropovich was running in the Melbourne Cup for the second time having finished fifth in 2018 when trained by Irishman Aidan O'Brien.

Racehorse. (File photo) Source: istock.com
More From
Other Sport
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:17
Twenty-six coaches, all-Kiwis, approached for All Blacks roles, says NZR chairman
2
Black Sticks women welcome back legends McCaw, Whitelock ahead of Tokyo 2020 tilt
3
'That's the environment we want' – TJ Perenara reiterates support for first gay All Black
4
Four All Blacks, two Manu Samoa players and a Fijian included in stats-based Rugby World Cup XV
5
Tony Brown turned down offers to join Foster, Robertson in race to be All Blacks coach
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
01:35

Watch: Locals, tourists cheer on crocodiles in annual race at Northern Territory pub

Delay of Canelo-Kovalev fight because of UFC clash 'a slap in the face to boxing'
00:36

Injured koalas rescued from bushfire burning along NSW coast

01:45

'Never think old' - Nine centenarians at Aussie rest home reveal secrets to longevity