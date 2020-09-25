TODAY |

Horror as cyclist flips over barrier after getting the wobbles at world champs, suffers gruesome cut to leg

Source:  1 NEWS

Defending world time trial champion Chloe Dygert has crashed out of her title defence in horrifying fashion, losing control and flipping over a barrier.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Defending champion Chloe Dygert had a 26-second advantage when things went horribly wrong in Italy. Source: SKY

The 23-year-old American was 26 seconds ahead at the intermediate checkpoint of the 31.7km circuit at Imola, Italy, when she wobbled heading into a corner.

She failed to get control, hit a guard rail and flipped down an embankment.

She was taken to hospital, having suffered a gruesome gash above a knee.

“Currently we don’t know the prognosis yet. I know for a fact that she was flown to a hospital in Bologna and that she is being seen by doctors in the emergency room now,” her coach Kristin Armstrong told Reuters.

“They were all concerned with a deep laceration to her leg, where she hit that guard rail. It’s horrifying and sickening, and it’s going to be a hard recovery for Chloe.

“This is definitely a serious accident but she will look back on it and hopefully be able to say that she was lucky in a lot of ways. It could have been more serious.”

Olympic road race champion Van der Breggen claimed the title. 

Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:21
Australian cricket great Dean Jones has died, aged 59
2
Warriors replace Stacey Jones, Tony Iro as assistant coaches for 2021 - report
3
Horror as cyclist flips over barrier after getting the wobbles at world champs, suffers gruesome cut to leg
4
Late Kiwi rally legend Possum Bourne's son ready to follow father's footsteps
5
Israel Adesanya: 'I didn't realise me being Black was a problem, until I got to NZ'
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Israel Adesanya: 'I didn't realise me being Black was a problem, until I got to NZ'
02:05

'Doing it with my brothers' - UFC fighters ready to execute Kiwi takeover at Fight Island
01:54

Cantabrian hammer thrower eyes Olympics after breaking records in first post-lockdown competition

From Comm Games gold to depression: Sam Gaze reflects on 'critical journey'