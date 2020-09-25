Horror as cyclist flips over barrier after getting the wobbles at world champs, suffers gruesome cut to leg

Defending world time trial champion Chloe Dygert has crashed out of her title defence in horrifying fashion, losing control and flipping over a barrier.

The 23-year-old American was 26 seconds ahead at the intermediate checkpoint of the 31.7km circuit at Imola, Italy, when she wobbled heading into a corner.

She failed to get control, hit a guard rail and flipped down an embankment.

She was taken to hospital, having suffered a gruesome gash above a knee.

“Currently we don’t know the prognosis yet. I know for a fact that she was flown to a hospital in Bologna and that she is being seen by doctors in the emergency room now,” her coach Kristin Armstrong told Reuters.

“They were all concerned with a deep laceration to her leg, where she hit that guard rail. It’s horrifying and sickening, and it’s going to be a hard recovery for Chloe.

“This is definitely a serious accident but she will look back on it and hopefully be able to say that she was lucky in a lot of ways. It could have been more serious.”